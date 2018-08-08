GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Imtiaz Ali on Laila Majnu: In This Love Story, There is No Chocolate Pudding and Floss

'Laila Majnu' is set in Kashmir and the story revolves around Kais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Tripti Dimri) whose journey of love is filled with insurmountable obstacles.

IANS

Updated:August 8, 2018, 2:45 PM IST
(A Youtube screengrab)
Filmmaker-producer Imtiaz Ali, who is all set with his forthcoming production Laila Majnu, says that his film is not a safe bet at the box office.

Imtiaz was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of Laila Majnu along with co-producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimari and director Sajid Ali on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Talking about how Laila Majnu doesn't have the elements of a typical love story which makes a successful romantic film at the box office, Imtiaz said, "When you are set to make a love story, then there are certain elements which are necessary to make a successful film. In this film, there is no chocolate pudding and floss.

"There are only those things that happen when somebody truly feels that feeling. I knew that to make this film, I would need some mad people because normal people will not make this film. It's a really unsafe film which deals with lot of problems. We did not have all those selling points, but it was a story from the heart."

Laila Majnu is an iconic love story. When asked what made him write this film, Imtiaz said: "This film is about craziness and madness. I always wanted to make a film on it but at the same time, I never wanted to direct it because I knew how I will make 'Laila Majnu'. I wanted to see what new a fresh director would do."

Laila Majnu is set in Kashmir and the story revolves around Kais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Tripti Dimri) whose journey of love is filled with insurmountable obstacles.

Based on the classic story of Laila Majnu, this contemporary take on the tale has been penned by Imtiaz.

The film is directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Pi Films. It will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

