Imtiaz Ali Recalls the Time Shah Rukh Khan was Too Nervous to Talk to a Girl on Harry Met Sejal Sets
The making of any film is a collection of fun incidents and moments that the people involved remember for a long time. Sometimes these incidents reveal a lot to fans about their favorite actors and actresses. The latest piece of trivia released by director Imtiaz Ali concerns none other than Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali worked together on the film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film was set in Europe and was shot in numerous locations around the world. One of these locations included Portugal. Remembering the incident, Imtiaz Ali said, "We were in Portugal and nobody recognized Shah Rukh there. We were meanwhile trying to impress Anushka Sharma. We threw a challenge and we told him ‘why don’t you approach that girl over there’. You won’t believe, he was so nervous that he just didn’t go for it! He instead told me to talk to the girl. Shah Rukh is the romantic hero who can do anything for the heroines in films. But over there, he got so nervous! Even I was nervous but I forgot all about it when I saw King Khan’s nervousness."
Jab Harry Met Sejal received a lot of backlash when it was first announced owing to its name. It was assumed that the film would be a remake of the popular 1987 Hollywood film When Harry Met Sally. Shah Rukh Khan later clarified that the two films were completely separate and only the name sounded similar.
The film mostly received negative reviews for its slow pace. While it failed to do well at the domestic box office, it was a success worldwide which led to it becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year.
