English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Imtiaz Ali Set to Make Film on Radha Krishna's Epic Love Story
While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.
Image: Instagram/ Imtiaz Ali
Loading...
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will write and direct a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. It will be produced by his Window Seat Films LLP, along with Reliance Entertainment.
The love story is an epic that has travelled down generations and folklore transcending the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition. The film is one of Imtiaz's long cherished projects and the research is currently underway.
"I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," Imtiaz said in a statement.
While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.
Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said: "The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India's most accomplished filmmaker in this space. In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature."
Internationally, Reliance Entertainment has partnered since 2009 with iconic film producer and director, Steven Spielberg, in the formation of DreamWorks Studios, and thereafter, Amblin Partners. This relationship has produced several highly successful films such as The Help, War Horse, Lincoln, The Hundred Foot Journey, The Girl on the Train, A Dog's Purpose, Bridge of Spies, and The Post.
The love story is an epic that has travelled down generations and folklore transcending the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition. The film is one of Imtiaz's long cherished projects and the research is currently underway.
"I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," Imtiaz said in a statement.
While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.
Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said: "The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India's most accomplished filmmaker in this space. In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature."
Internationally, Reliance Entertainment has partnered since 2009 with iconic film producer and director, Steven Spielberg, in the formation of DreamWorks Studios, and thereafter, Amblin Partners. This relationship has produced several highly successful films such as The Help, War Horse, Lincoln, The Hundred Foot Journey, The Girl on the Train, A Dog's Purpose, Bridge of Spies, and The Post.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Singer Lily Allen Says She Paid for Sex with Female Escorts
- Karim Benzema Double Fires Real Madrid to Victory Over Leganes
- Venom: Eminem References Mahatma Gandhi, India in Rap for Supervillain Film
- Stree Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Star in One of The Most Original Films of 2018
- Apple iPhone Rose Gold Inspired Tata Nexon Compact SUV Offered by Coimbatore Based Dealer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...