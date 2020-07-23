Imtiaz Ali Wishes Sanjana Sanghi Luck for Dil Bechara with Her Pictures from Rockstar

Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, was first a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 2011 film Rockstar. Wishing her luck for her new film, Imtiaz Ali, who directed her in Rockstar took to Instagram to share some pictures.

The filmmaker shared two pictures. One was a BTS still of the two from Rockstar, another was the poster of Dil Bechara. "Little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd (sic)," he captioned them, referring to Sanjana's character Mandy, Nargis Fakri's sister in the film.

Recently, Sanjana spoke about the same and recalled her experience of being spotted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra at the age of 13. She also called A.R. Rahman's music magical. Rahman had composed the music of Rockstar. The noted composer has also created music for Sanjana's forthcoming film Dil Bechara which marks her debut as a lead actress in Bollywood. "At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to 'audition' then and there itself, and went on to cast me as 'Mandy' in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman Sir's music." "If you'd have told me 10 years later he'd bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, would be based on my favourite novel The Fault in Our Stars - with his music on our album and background score with Mukesh directing me? That would not even be a dream I'd have ever dared to dream." "Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I've pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn't sink in," Sanjana had shared on Instagram.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

The film will be remembered as the last one of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away just a month before its release.

The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.