Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series 'She' Promises Intense Drama, Watch Trailer

Netflix India released the official trailer of its latest thriller titled She on Tuesday, March 3. The crime drama is penned by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The trailer was shared on Twitter with the caption, “She's here, she's ready, she's only just begun. She, premieres 20th March (sic).”

The story revolves around a timid female police constable who is told to be an undercover agent by her senior cops to bust a drug ring. All the episodes from the series’ first season will release on March 20 on Netflix.

She stars Aditi Pohankar as Bhumika Pardesi, a constable in Mumbai Police, and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma as a narcotics dealer named Sasya. The trailer opens with the introduction of Sasya who agrees to spill the beans on narcotics deals only to Bhumika, who was sent to him as a sex worker.

The trailer then focuses on Bhumika and her ability to prove herself as a successful and daring undercover agent, as her seniors cast doubts on her. The trailer of She further leads into a series of daunting incidents, where Bhumika sets out on the mission and her own department is unable to trace her.

She promo unfolds how the policewoman empowers herself after realizing her potential in the most unexpected of ways.

She is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Tipping Point and Imtiaz.

