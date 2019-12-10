Imtiaz Ali's Next Film Based on the Life of Punjabi Singer Amar Singh Chamkila?

Imtiaz Ali is currently in the post-production stage of his next- the Love Aaj Kal sequel starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The filmmaker has apparently shown interest in another project- a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as the Elvis of Punjab.

According to a report in Mid-day, a quote said that not only is the filmmaker in talks with the singer's family but also is thinking of roping in either Kartik Aaryan or Ayushmann Khurrana for the role.

According to the report, a source says, "The makers have obtained permission from the singer's family to translate his life story on celluloid. While the scripting is underway, the makers are already tossing around names for the male lead. Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan are tipped as the frontrunners for the role. Imtiaz will be creatively involved in the film, and will train his focus on it following the release of his Valentine's Day offering that features Kartik and Sara Ali Khan. The director too has yet to be finalised."

Amar Singh Chamkila or Elvis of Punjab was a singer known for his harsh but truthful commentary of society. He wrote songs about extra-marital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug use, and the patriarchy in society, which gave him a very controversial reputation. Even though he was extremely popular, many considered his songs as 'obscene' and 'vulgar'. The singer, along with wife Amarjyot and couple of other people were shot dead by a group of armed youths, a case that became a mystery and has never been solved. The singer was only 28 at that time.

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel will release on Valentines Day 2019.

