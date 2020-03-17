Imtiaz Khan, Actor and Brother of Amjad Khan, Passes Away

TV actress Krutika Desai's husband, Imtiaz Khan passed away on March 16 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He was 78. Apart from his wife, the late actor and director is also survived by his daughter Ayesha Khan. Imtiaz is also the brother of late actor Amjad Khan and son of veteran actor Jayant and was associated with films like Gang, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharmatma, Pyaara Dost and Noor Jahan among others. The cause of Imtiaz's death is not yet known.

Read: Noted Marathi Actor Jairam Kulkarni Passes Away Aged 88

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to social media and shared the news of Imtiaz's tragic demise with his fans and followers. Javed had worked with Imtiaz in 2000 film Gang, directed by Mazhar Khan. "Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai (sic)," Javed wrote on Twitter.

Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on.

Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai pic.twitter.com/CPSGxD3IDH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 16, 2020

Imtiaz's friend and actress Anju Mahendroo also shared a post on social media reminiscing their good old days. She wrote, "Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend @Imtiaz Khan (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more