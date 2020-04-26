In 2015, Kartik Aaryan was Star-struck Seeing Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at Subhash Ghai's Party

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a throwback picture from his 2015 birthday bash featuring him, Kartik Aaryan and megastars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Subhash shared that he saw the dreams of becoming a star in Kartik's eyes then and was now happy to see them all fulfilled.
Sharing the picture, Subhash wrote on social media, "On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like Aamir Khan N Salman Khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings (sic)."
On the movies front, Kartik's last release Love Aaj Kal received underwhelming response from the audience. He's to feature in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next. Kartik also has a 3D action film in his kitty with Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.
Meanwhile, Kartik has also launched a talk show on his YouTube channel, Koki Poochega, where he interviews corona warriors and survivors.
