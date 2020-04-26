MOVIES

1-MIN READ

In 2015, Kartik Aaryan was Star-struck Seeing Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at Subhash Ghai's Party

Kartik Aaryan has had a journey in Bollywood that is not only splendid but also inspiring.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a throwback picture from his 2015 birthday bash featuring him, Kartik Aaryan and megastars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Subhash shared that he saw the dreams of becoming a star in Kartik's eyes then and was now happy to see them all fulfilled.

Sharing the picture, Subhash wrote on social media, "On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like Aamir Khan N Salman Khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik ⁦‪@TheAaryanKartik‬⁩ he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings (sic)."

On the movies front, Kartik's last release Love Aaj Kal received underwhelming response from the audience. He's to feature in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next. Kartik also has a 3D action film in his kitty with Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Meanwhile, Kartik has also launched a talk show on his YouTube channel, Koki Poochega, where he interviews corona warriors and survivors.

