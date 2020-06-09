In 1920 vs 2020 Post, Varun Dhawan Reminds Us of Century-old Outbreak

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shared a rather significant and alarming piece of data on his social media. He posted a few stark imageries from the year 1920 and reflected on the outbreak during the period. He also added the outbreak is very similar to the coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently witnessing.

The first image shows a person clad in face mask with an announcement notice in the background. The memo reads, “All theatres closed until further notice. At request of Mayor.” The second shows a parked road train with a bill that says, “Spit spreads death.”

The third photograph has women on the street with their faces covered in massive protective shields.

The October actor captioned the post, “1920 & 2020. The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors, police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility (sic.)”

On the work front, Varun’s next project is Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is an official remake of the 1995 movie of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The remake also features Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles. The release was scheduled for May 1 but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In another news, Varun will be collaborating with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan. The duo will be working together on a movie based on the life of late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Happy birthday 2/lt #ArunKhetarpal.

It was always my dream to play a soldier of INDIA. #SriramRaghavan cant wait to bring on screen the spectacular tale of 2/LT #ArunKhetarpal. Produced by #DineshVijan

.Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #Poonahorse. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lRnZ9vfMjm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 14, 2019

