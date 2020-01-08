To Make #BoycottChhapaak Trend, Trolls 'Cancelled' the Same Seats in the Same Cinema Hall

After Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was seen at a protest against the JNU violence of Sunday, many Twitter users posted against her with the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak. Padukone’s film Chaapaak, based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is all set to hit the screens on Friday.

In a bid to contribute to the trending hashtag, many Twitter users shared screenshots of their cancelled tickets. The only catch was that they all were canceling the same seats in the same halls.

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair soon pointed out the erring similarities in the tweets.

Many IT cell members have booked and cancelled exact same ticket for #Chappak #boycottchhapaak Gold - A10, A8, A9 🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/6TDiGPLeO4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 8, 2020

Earlier, on Tuesday, Padukone suddenly arrived near JNU where student leaders were addressing a gathering. They were condemning the attack on Varsity students by some masked men and women. She was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU.

She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour.

The meet was also attended by former JNU students like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D Raja and Yogendra Yadav.

