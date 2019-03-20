LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
In A First Ever, Christopher Nolan's New Film To Have a Non-White Lead: Report

John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington, has reportedly been cast for a lead role in Christopher Nolan's next, yet untitled, film.

Updated:March 20, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
As reported by Variety, Christopher Nolan is all set for his new project, slated for a July 2020 release. Nolan's last film was period war film Dunkirk, starring Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy. However, bigger news comes in the form of first casting decisions for the upcoming film, which will reportedly feature BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington in the lead role. It is a significant development considering all of Nolan's films, up until now, have had a white man playing the lead role. In a career spanning over 2 decades and 10 films, Nolan's filmography is varied in terms of genre and style, but have never featured a man/ woman of colour in the lead role.

Other reports pertaining to the film's story line, genre, title and other technicalities have been kept under wraps but Nolan is producing the project along with his partner Emma Thomas, who has co-produced most of Nolan's films (The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy etc), and Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. Warner Bros had distributed Nolan's last venture Dunkirk, which raked in major bills for the production house and also earned Nolan a Oscar nomination for best director, his first in the category.

Washington's apparent casting decision comes after his massive success in 2018 in the form of films like Monsters and Men, The Old Man & the Gun and TV series Ballers Season 4. Washington also earned a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his work in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman that also earned Spike a Best Adapted Screenplay award at the 91st Oscar ceremony. He is the son of famous Hollywood actor Denzel Washington and one of 2018's breakout star.

