In a First, Manoj Bajpayee to Celebrate His 50th Birthday with Friends from Bollywood

As Manoj Bajpayee turns 50 today, the actor, who is widely considered as Bollywood’s dark horse, will be celebrating his big day with his friends from the industry.Talking about his plans for the day, he told Hindustan Times , “This year, I am celebrating with friends from the industry. It’s the first time I am having a get-together of this kind. It was on their insistence, saying I should not behave like a stingy man. They all thought they deserve a party not just for my birthday, but since the Padma Shri also happened this year. I have completed 25 years in the industry, which is an impossible industry for an outsider like me. So I gave into their demands.”On his 25-year-long prolific acting career, he said, It’s not about the number. Numbers matter to people who think they have achieved a lot. For me, life is starting every day, every year. There’s a lot to be done.”Saying that a lot more than hard work and talent is needed to survive in Bollywood, he added, “You have to be really lucky. Talent alone doesn’t matter in this industry and everyone knows this. If someone says ‘good films are done’, ‘talent always survives’, there are other factors too, which are far more important.“You should be extremely lucky too, and have the common sense to keep changing your path, adjusting and accommodating, without bending on your principles. It’s a small industry, that’s why it’s so difficult. I stayed on the fringe, was never a part of the elite league, but I survived and am still surviving.”