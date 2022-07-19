In a First, Song From Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Launched in the UK

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The much-awaited comedy drama will star Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Recently, the makers of Raksha Bandhan released a song from the film in the United Kingdom. The song Done Kar Do was launched at Cineworld Feltham in the UK, making the Akshay Kumar film the first Indian movie to have a song launched internationally. Both Akshay and Bhumi were present at the launch of the song. Done Kar Do has gone viral on social media with over 477,000 views in 24 hours. Netizens have praised the song and it is trending on Twitter.

With its captivating tunes and upbeat music, ‘Done Kar Do’ is the perfect party song of the year. Ever since the first look of the film was revealed, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Raksha Bandhan. At the launch of ‘Done Kar Do’, director Aanand L. Rai said, “The song brings out the themes of the film while retaining the innocence and vigour. The film itself moves through the notes of love, comfort and despair and the song ‘Done Kar Do’ fits into it beautifully.”

Akshay has cultivated a massive fan base through his acting chops and charming personality. Both Akshay and Bhumi are known for doing content-driven films. Therefore, trade analysts are expecting that the sizzling chemistry between Akshay and Bhumi will propel the film to success.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan also features Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikant and Sahejmeen Kaur. Presented by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films, Raksha Bandhan is all set to release on August 11. Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Lal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.