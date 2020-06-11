In a Hilarious Post, Ekta Kapoor Compares 2020 to Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika

Producer Ekta Kapoor, on Wednesday, shared a hilarious post on her social media page. In a fun spirit, she paralleled the year 2020 with a popular negative character Komolika from the hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urvashi Dholakia essayed the original Komolika in the first season while Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif played the role in its reboot.

Ekta’s post reads, “If 2020 was a person it would be Komolika.” She captioned it as, “True!!! (sic.)”

The post cracked up several including Karan Singh Grover who wrote, “Damn funny.”

Ekta recently announced that Naagin 4 will soon conclude with a finale and shooting for the fifth season will commence thereafter. Naagin 4 featured Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, and Vijayendra Kumeria. Ekta thanked all the cast members in a video she posted to Twitter.

It was recently reported that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan and Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna are to play the new leads in the forthcoming season of the soap opera.

