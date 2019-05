In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals

Disha Patani, who is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, showed the world once again why she is so popular on the photo-video sharing app. Her humour is as on point as her ideal fitness regime and her envy evoking fashion sense. In her recent Insta story, she gave her fans a glimpse of her charming, self-targeting sense of humour when she compared herself with a potato.Captioning a pic, which shows her training inside a swimming pool with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, she wrote, "When you look like a potato after 3 days of cheat meals." In another one, she managed to limit her enthusiasm, over being cast in multi-starrer Malang, and wrote, "Train swim repeat. #malang." (sic)Recently, Disha inspired the youth by sharing a video of her doing a tricky butterfly kick. See here:On the professional front, the 26-year-old actress—who made her Bollywood debut in 2016 opposite Sushant Singh in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story—will next be seen alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Slow Motion—her peppy dance number from the film—has become quite a rage among the audience ahead of Bharat’s release on June 5.Also Read: The Nation Rallies For Salman Khan's Cause in Bharat's New Song Zinda Malang, from where the pool pic surfaces, also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Touted as a romantic horror film, it will be directed by Mohit Suri.Follow @News18Movies for more