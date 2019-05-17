Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals

Disha Patani painted a target on her back, while she likened self to a potato in a pic from the sets of 'Malang.'

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Loading...
Disha Patani, who is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, showed the world once again why she is so popular on the photo-video sharing app. Her humour is as on point as her ideal fitness regime and her envy evoking fashion sense. In her recent Insta story, she gave her fans a glimpse of her charming, self-targeting sense of humour when she compared herself with a potato.

Captioning a pic, which shows her training inside a swimming pool with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, she wrote, "When you look like a potato after 3 days of cheat meals." In another one, she managed to limit her enthusiasm, over being cast in multi-starrer Malang, and wrote, "Train swim repeat. #malang." (sic)

Disha Patani (2)

Recently, Disha inspired the youth by sharing a video of her doing a tricky butterfly kick. See here:



On the professional front, the 26-year-old actress—who made her Bollywood debut in 2016 opposite Sushant Singh in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story—will next be seen alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Slow Motion—her peppy dance number from the film—has become quite a rage among the audience ahead of Bharat’s release on June 5.

Also Read: The Nation Rallies For Salman Khan's Cause in Bharat's New Song Zinda

Malang, from where the pool pic surfaces, also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Touted as a romantic horror film, it will be directed by Mohit Suri.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram