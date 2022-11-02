In a Red Floral Anarkali, Raashii Khanna's Stunning Avatar

Raashii Khanna is always at the top of her fashion game. With her subtle grace and charm, the actor has earned a place in the good books of the style police. Raashii often shells out major fashion goals with her richly-infused wardrobe collection. Stunning her fans, she even drops snippets of her glamorous looks on social media.

The actor, who is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing details of her whereabouts, recently attended the new collection launch event of De Beers Forevermark jewellery. She graced the grand event with the perfect traditional attire, looking like a million dollars; and her Instagram photos are proof. “For the launch of De Beers Forevermark’s new collection!” she captioned her post.

Raashii got all decked up, slipping into a floral, red embroidered Anarkali dress with thin straps. She teamed up her floral avatar with a pretty red dupatta, having similar intricate designs. The actor posted a series of dreamy, sunkissed pictures as she posed for the lens.

She accessorised her look with a diamond-encrusted necklace and a bangle in one hand. In terms of makeup, the 31-year-old chose to be minimalistic, accentuating her eyes with a dash of kajal and applying a soft peach shade of lipstick. She rounded off her ethnic look with sleek and straight hair.

Since being shared, the photos grabbed plenty of attention from netizens who couldn’t help but gush over the diva. “Lovely,” complimented one user with a fire emoji. “Gorgeous,” dropped another. “Very beautiful,” wrote a third admirer. Others just went all hearts in the comments section.

This is not the first time Raashii’s traditional attire pictures have created a stir on social media. Here are some of her other saree-clad outfits that made her fans go gaga. Take a look!

On the professional front, Raashii was last seen in the movie Sardar. This spy thriller also starred legendary actor Karthi in a prominent role. Helmed by PS Mithran, the film received rave reviews from viewers. Currently, Raashii is prepping up for the release of her next Bollywood film, titled Yodha, also featuring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 11.

