In A Win for the World, Parasite Takes Best Picture Oscar

South Korean social satire Parasite directed by Bong Joon Ho created history by becoming the first South Korean film to win Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Associated Press

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Parasite won the best picture Oscar Sunday night, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

Bong Joon Ho’s class satire has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized.

The film won four Oscars on Sunday, including best director for Bong. All were the first Oscars for a Korean film. Bong and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to take the screenplay prize. Should “Parasite” win the night’s final award, it would be the first non-English language film to win best picture.

As it has for much of awards season, “Parasite” appeared the favorite in the room. A standing ovation greeted Bong’s win for international film. “I am ready to drink tonight,” said Bong to roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly called up again for best director, Bong saluted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: “Now I’m ready to drink until tomorrow.”

The Dolby Theatre erupted in raucous applause after the win was announced.

