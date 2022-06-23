In Actress-Politician Ramya's To-Do List For PM Modi, A Must-Watch Trailer of This Film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on June 20 and 21. The visit was part of the state BJP’s ‘big Bengaluru push’ given the upcoming civic polls. The visit saw him inaugurating a series of developmental and public utility projects in Bengaluru, following which he left for Mysore to participate in the iconic International Yoga Day event at Mysuru Palace.

He also visited the Sri Suttur Math in Mysore. While he was given a grand welcome from the state, Sandalwood actress turned politician Ramya welcomed PM Modi to the state in a unique style. She presented a to-do list for the Prime Minister during his stay in Mysuru, which, among other things, also included a suggestion to watch the trailer of a film.

Ramya tweeted that the first thing to do on the list was to inaugurate roads as they were badly needed in the state. She added a thank you note for Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Highways and Highways, for this. The next thing to do on the list was to eat the state-famous Mylar Butter Dosa.

In a separate tweet, later on, she added the last suggestion, which is to check out the orchestra culture in the city or check out the trailer of the upcoming film Orchestra Mysuru. She added the YouTube link of the trailer to her tweet. She asked others to add anything else that came to their mind in the comments section.

Welcome to Namma Mysuru @narendramodi avare A list of things to do in Mysuru if time permits-

1.Innaugurate roads. Ofcourse. We badly need them.

Also, thank you @nitin_gadkari ji 2.Please try our famous Mylari Benne Dose. Softest dose you will ever have 1/2 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) June 21, 2022

3. Haage, you may want to check out the Orchestra culture in Mysuru or you can simply watch the trailer of Orchestra Mysuru made by young talented Mysureans- https://t.co/sN3W69EQ5R Mathe Banni 🙂

If you too want to add to this list, please do in the comments section 👇🏽 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) June 21, 2022

Ramya, whose real name is Divya Spandana, and is known for films like Amrithadhare, Tananam Tananam and Katari Veera Surasundarangi, became the Indian National Congress Member of Parliament from Mandya constituency in Karnataka by winning the by-election in 2013. In the 2014 Indian general election, she again contested from Mandya but was defeated.

