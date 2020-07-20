In Adorable Throwback Pic, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play Holi

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday on July 18. Wishes poured in from the actress’ fans, friends and colleagues on the occasion from all parts of the world.

Priyanka’s longtime best friend, Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt also send their greetings on Priyanka’s special day with a social media post.

Priyanka celebrated Holi in India this year along with her husband, Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra. Sudeep Dutt shared a happy candid picture of the Quantico actress from the Holi celebrations on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday .... Wishes from me to you (sic).”

Priyanka shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thankyou Sudeep. Hope to see you soon (sic).” Tamanna on the other hand, wished her best friend with a throwback picture of the two. In her message along the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing woman I know with the kindest heart ever who happens to be my bestie..So full of life , vivacious and vibrant keep spreading your positivity all around. Stay happy stay blessed.. Miss u loads @priyankachopra (sic).” Priyanka soon replied in the comments saying, “Thank you so much Tammy! Miss u so much (sic).”

July 18 also happens to be the day when Nick planted a ring on Priyanka’s finger two years ago. The Sky Is Pink actress shared a sweet photo with Nick on the occasion of their engagement anniversary. She wrote, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas (sic).”

On the work front, Priyanka features next in Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.