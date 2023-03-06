Jayam Ravi is preparing for the March 10 release of his movie Agilan, which will be released in theatres soon. On March 4, the producers released the trailer on YouTube. The titular character, played by Jayam Ravi, is shown in the trailer engaging in criminal activities. The film further shows that all of the crimes take place close to the harbour and that Jayam Ravi oversees maritime activity. The audience is now looking forward to the release after watching the action-packed trailer.

The movie, directed by Kalyana Krishnan, stars Jayam Ravi and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the key characters. Harish Uthaman, Tany Ravichandran, Chirag Jani, Hareesh Peradi, Tarun Arora, and Madhusudhan Rao complete the rest of the cast. Sam CS wrote the soundtrack for the film. Take a look at the trailer here.

Portraying a tough and rugged character is like a piece of cake for Jayam Ravi and we have seen this avatar of his in countless films. What sets this trailer apart though is the concept of sea traffic. Not many films have been made in Tamil cinema with sea traffic being a key component and it will be interesting to see how Agilan pushes the envelope on that aspect. His socialist views and understanding of international politics and economics are evident in the discussions he mouths. What to expect from the movie is summed up in the film’s dramatic speech to a ship captain, who says that the only distinction between them is that he is an educated henchman while Agilan is an illiterate one.

In a tweet, actor Karthi, who most recently collaborated with Jayam Ravi on Ponniyin Selvan, commended Jayam Ravi for Agilan and noted that the final dialogue in the trailer demonstrates Jayam Ravi’s personal touch.

#Agilan trailer promises action and intense drama… andha last punch 😂…..that’s your touch Machi @actor_jayamravi https://t.co/HUHINKPuYk— Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 5, 2023

Having most recently appeared in Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi is currently filming Siren with Keerthy Suresh. He is eagerly awaiting the release of his film Iraivan directed by Ahmed. The female lead was portrayed by Nayanthara. In addition, the actor has Ponniyin Selvan 2, which will hit theatres on April 28.

