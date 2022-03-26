In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, 3 RRR Fans, Out to Get Tickets, Killed in Road Accident

Three teenagers were killed on Thursday when two bikes collided with each other in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. The three young boys were out on Thursday night to buy RRR benefit show tickets. They couldn’t get the tickets and were returning home when the accident occurred. While three youths were killed on the spot, another was critically injured.

Police reached the accident spot and sent the bodies for post mortem. The injured was sent to the hospital. A case has been registered and the local police are now trying to probe the reasons that led to the accident. The police are also trying to find if the youths were overspeeding

Meanwhile, RRR, a Telugu action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli, hit the theatres on Friday and received a rousing response from fans and cine-lovers.

The film stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, while Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. RRR is a fictional tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey, they returned home to start fighting back against British Colonialists in the 1920s.

RRR has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crore. The film has grossed roughly Rs 240 crores on the first day of its release. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has created history. RRR is roaring at the box office and the film is likely to break the record of Baahubali, which currently holds the record for highest-ever collection by an Indian film.

