In Annaatthe, Rajinikanth Acts With Keerthy Suresh, 40 Years After Movie With Her Mother

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s next offering Annaatthe is now just two weeks away from release. The action drama is a Diwali gift by Rajinikanth to his fans. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5. Annaatthe is among the few major films to be released in cinemas since the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Siva, Annaatthe’s star cast includes some of the big industry names like Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapati Babu, Meena and Khusboo Sundar.

Annaatthe’s teaser was launched on October 14, and met with positive response from Rajinikanth fans who expect the film to rule the box office. The makers have also released several songs ahead of the film’s release. Popular musician D Imman has composed the soundtrack.

While the title track Annaatthe Annaatthe has already become a rage, the romantic track Saara Kaatrae between Rajinikanth and Nayanthara has also charmed the audience. Another song called Marudhaani was released a few days ago. It features Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khusboo Sundar in traditional attire.

By the looks of it, the celebratory song is part of a wedding sequence and Rajinikanth is seen in whites. It is believed that Keerthy is playing the sister of Rajinikanth in Annaatthe, and their chemistry as siblings looks surreal. Even though the actors play brother and sister, the song gives flashbacks of Rajinikanth and Keerthy’s mother Menaka’s chemistry in the film Netrikkan.

Rajinikanth and Menaka featured in the 1981 drama film Netrikkan. The film was directed by SP Muthuraman and starred Rajinikanth in a dual role.

Keerthy is continuing the legacy of her mother with a successful career. The 29-year-old had won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in Mahanati. Keerthy essayed the role of yesteryears actress Savitri in the 2018 biographical drama.

