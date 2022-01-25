In Ask Me Anything, Fan Asks When Sonakshi Sinha's Getting Married. Here's Her Answer

In an ask me anything session on Instagram, Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha was asked several personal as well as professional questions. While some fans were interested in knowing what Sonakshi was doing during the last weekend, others wanted to know about her films. However, there was one question that caught everyone’s attention.

A fan wanted to know if and when the Dabangg girl was planning to get married. Just as she responded to other questions, Sonakshi answered this one as well, but with a bit of humour. Posting a screenshot of the question and answer, Sonakshi wrote that just because everyone was getting Covid, should she get it too?

Through her answer, the actor was just trying to say that just because everyone was getting married, doesn’t mean she should too. However, one of the users found Sonakshi’s answer a bit rude. To this, the Dabangg girl said that she was just being funny.

Among others, there was a fan who asked what Sonakshi did last weekend. The actor said that she was on her sofa the entire time watching Marvel movies in chronological order. When another fan asked what she was doing right now, Sonakshi posted a video of her TV set and said that she was watching a film.

Sonakshi Sinha had made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg in 2010. There has been no looking back for the actor ever since, and she has worked in critically acclaimed films such as Lootera and Mission Mangal.

