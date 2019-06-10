Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In Avatar vs Avengers Endgame Box Office War, Why Numbers Don't Matter to Walt Disney

Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' is USD 60 million short of breaking the lifetime box office collection of James Cameron's 'Avatar.' But for a studio that own it all, do numbers really matter?

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Image: Walt Disney/Twitter
How much does it take for one to be the best or at least at the top of their respective field? Avatar, Marvel Cinematic Universe films and Star Wars franchise is what it took the Walt Disney Company to be in the upper echelons of movies success. And now with Avengers: Endgame's USD 2.7 million global collections (and counting), it is unarguably the biggest production house in the world, shelving out content that bring in over million dollars business at the global box office, to say the least.

The master move that the Walt Disney Company materialsed by acquiring 21st Century Fox's subsidiaries like Fox film and TV studios, the FX networks, National Geographic among others in a USD 71 billion deal in March, will bear fruits in the coming years, but the mainstay behind the deal is that almost all the superheros are now under the blanket of Disney. By owning Fox, Disney now also has X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four on its side. So a crossover, if ever there is one will only add to Disney's growing wealth.

As for Avatar, James Cameron's sci-fi franchise, is also comfortably nesting and operating under the Disney's ambit too. As per reports, Avatar will see four sequels in the coming decade. If Avatar's humongous success in 2009 is anything to go by, which was fueled despite a limited number of screens and theater count across the globe as per today's standards, the upcoming sequels could easily put Disney out of any franchise's reach in terms of money making.

Disney also already has Star Wars, which is the second highest grossing film franchise across the globe, with it. The upcoming Rise of The Skywalker is one of the most anticipated films releasing this year and Disney is all set to bank on it big time. Without a doubt, Star Wars' release will propel Disney's expansion in global box office domination, if there's anything left to un-achieved by Avengers: Endgame.

While the world wonders what film will surpass what and by what number, the bosses at Disney studios will raise a toast to themselves without worrying about it as such because even if there were a ever a competing film franchise to emerge in the coming years, Disney will surely buy that company out too.

