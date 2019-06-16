In Avengers Endgame, Here's Why Iron Man Died While Using His Own Stark Gauntlet

Avengers: Endgame has been running successfully in theaters for over a month and has broken records left, right and center. While the lifetime collection record of Avatar remains to be beaten by Endgame in order to become the top grossing film in history, there are a few questions that have been bothering fans since the film released on April 26.

Among many recurring questions about character arcs, endings, time travel and others a prominent one was that if the Stark Gauntlet, which was built by the Avengers to handle the Infinity Stones and harness its energy and powers, why did it continue hurting those who wielded it? For instance, Hulk's arm is injured and Tony Stark even loses his life in the end after snapping Thanos and his army of aliens to dust.

The answer to this may lie in this fan theory that suggests it all comes down to the materials used in building the gauntlet. According to u/rgtxd26, the Earth metals used by Stark simply weren't strong enough to take the force of the Infinity Stones, allowing the tremendous level of energies to flow into whoever was wearing the gauntlet.

Here's what the blog reads, "In Infinity War, Thanos has the gauntlet made in Nidavellir. When he does the Snap, the Gauntlet was damaged for some reason. He didn't struggle a lot as compared to wielding the Stark Gauntlet with all Infinity stones in Endgame. But the Stark gauntlet doesn't get damaged even though Hulk snapped using it."

"I think the Nidavellir-made Gauntlet which is a strong metal absorbed some of the powers of the Stones resulting in the damage of the Gauntlet when the Snap occurred. But the Stark gauntlet which is made of Earth metals cannot hold the power of stones so the power of the stones directly affects the user and Hulk damaged his arm. In this way, making a vibranium gauntlet would be more efficient and the damage done to the user would have been less (sic)."

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo in lead roles.

