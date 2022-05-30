In B'day Special Video, Mrunmayee Deshpande’s Little Sister Calls Her ‘Precious’

Popular Marathi actor-director Mrunmayee Deshpande is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Chandramukhi, which starred Amruta Khanvilkar in the titular role. And amid celebrations came her birthday. Deshpande celebrated her 34th birthday on May 29.

To mark her special day, Gautami Deshpande, the little sister of the actor, shared a funny yet cute birthday post wishing her older sister a happy birthday. She shared a video, which opens with a sweet message by Gautami. She says, “Happy birthday Tai. I can never find a sister like you, who takes care of me, never says anything to me, never asks me to do anything. This video is especially for you.”

Following this sweet message, the video shows Gautami giving Mrunmayee a leg massage. At the end of the video, there’s a note that reads, “Even if we fight like cat and mouse, you are my precious. I love you.”

Along with the post, Gautami wrote, “Happy Birthday Taai. This one is for you.”

The two sisters share a strong bond and often share goofy clips.

Meanwhile, Deshpande worked for the very first time under Oak’s direction on Chandramukhi. Deshpande plays Damayanti aka Dolly Deshmane, the spouse of politician Daulatrao Deshmane, played by Kothare.

Deshpande discussed her character in the film at length in a recent interview with Cinestaan.com. “She is a really strong woman,” stated the actor. Damayanti’s world is completely shattered when she discovers Daulat is in love with the tamasha performer Chandramukhi. Dolly’s path takes her from being a strong lady to having nothing left with her.”

Deshpande has appeared in several films and television shows in recent years, including Miss U Mister (2019), 15 August (2019), Karkhanisanchi Waari (2021), and Amazon Prime Original series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. (2021).

