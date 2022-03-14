'In Bed With Kim Kardashian': Pete Davidson Sends Kanye West Shirtless Pic, Warns He's Going To 'Stop Being Nice'

The drama between Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West reached new heights over the weekend. The Saturday Night Live! star broke his silence on Kanye’s numerous attacks against Kim via text exchange with the rapper himself. In now-deleted screenshots shared by comedian Dave Sirus, who had previously shared Pete’s statement on Bob Saget’s death, Pete allegedly reached out to Kanye and offered to meet. The screenshots have been widely circulated on Twitter.

Pete introduced himself with the derogatory nickname Kanye has been referring him with and asked him to ‘calm down.’ Via E! Online and Page Six, Pete’s called Kim ‘literally the best mother I’ve ever met’ and added, “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up."

The rapper replied, “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" Pete then sent a shirtless picture from bed and wrote, “In bed with your wife," referring to Kim K. As the text exchange continued, Pete offered Kanye to meet. “I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b***h boy and talk,” Davidson wrote. “You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily,” Pete added.

Pete, sounding serious, offered Kanye help. “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” he said. “I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice,” Pete added.

The text exchange surfaced after Kanye claimed that Pete was bragging about being in bed with Kim. In a now-deleted video shared by Kanye on Instagram, “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife. I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she don’t have the last name… Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife.”

Kanye added, “I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’” Kim had filed for divorce from Kanye last year. Earlier this month, she was declared legally single. She even dropped ‘West’ from her name on her social media platforms.

