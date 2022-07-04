In Beige Satin Dress, Marathi Actress Prarthana Behere Looks The Perfect Showstopper

Marathi TV Actress Prarthana Behere has won the hearts of millions of viewers with her acting and excellent fashion sense. The actress has once again set the internet on fire with her latest pictures. She opted for a sleeveless beige satin dress. She kept her hair open in soft curls and highlighted her well-defined eyebrows and used soft nude makeup. Prarthana went for a smoky bronze eye and glossy peachy pink lip colour.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Prarthana wrote in the caption, “Your love, your love draws me towards you.”

Prarthana’s latest fashion outing has impressed the fans. One of her fans praised the latest picture in the comments and wrote, “Gorgeous look”. Another said “Osum beautiful”. The post received more than 29 k likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prarthana 💜 (@prarthana.behere)



Last week Prarthana shared another glamorous look with her fans. The actress was spotted in a sky blue sleeve top which she paired with a pair of white trousers. For this outfit, the actress opted for open hair and nude makeup. Sharing the photos on Instagram Prarthana said, “My favorite ones.”

Fans just loved Prarthana’s adorable look and showered comments appreciating the actress. The post got more than 63k likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prarthana 💜 (@prarthana.behere)



Prarthana came into the limelight after appearing in the popular Hindi Television serial Pavitra Rishta. She played the role of Vaishali Karanjkar. The show aired on Zee TV.

Now Prathana is seen concentrating on the Marathi TV industry. She is currently essaying the role of Neha Kamat in the show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, along with actor Sreyas Talpade playing the male lead. It is aired on Zee Marathi.

