In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, Watch Here

Salman Khan’s Bharat has given him a varied range of characters. From being an adolescent embracing his puberty in Slow Motion, to being a love struck man in Chashni and Aithey Aa, to being an old patriot in Zinda who has seen a rough phase in his life, the actor goes through a tremendous transformation.Now, with Bharat’s latest song Turpeya, the actor brings forth his new avatar as an officer in uniform. Dancing on a foreign land, Khan can be seen reminiscing and imagining his life with his loved ones. In one of the scenes, a young kid comes and hugs Khan, and instantly he’s reminded of his childhood with his father, played by Jackie Shroff. In another scene, he imagines himself marrying Katrina Kaif.While the actor is not much of a dancer, he can be seen dancing pretty much than usual in Turpeya. In the song, he is joined by his fellow naval men and Nora Fatehi who stuns with her belly dancing moves. The song echoes of homecoming and with Vishal & Shekhar joining forces with Sukhwinder Singh, you can expect nothing less than a powerhouse musical delight like Turpeya.Take a look!So far, songs like Slow Motion, Zinda, Aithey Aa and Chashni have been released from the film. The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, and is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Katrina stepped in as the female lead of the film after Priyanka Chopra abruptly exited the project. Apart from her, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Aasif Sheikh, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni also feature in supporting roles.