English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, Watch Here
While the actor is not much of a dancer, he can be seen dancing pretty much than usual in Turpeya.
While the actor is not much of a dancer, he can be seen dancing pretty much than usual in Turpeya.
Salman Khan’s Bharat has given him a varied range of characters. From being an adolescent embracing his puberty in Slow Motion, to being a love struck man in Chashni and Aithey Aa, to being an old patriot in Zinda who has seen a rough phase in his life, the actor goes through a tremendous transformation.
Now, with Bharat’s latest song Turpeya, the actor brings forth his new avatar as an officer in uniform. Dancing on a foreign land, Khan can be seen reminiscing and imagining his life with his loved ones. In one of the scenes, a young kid comes and hugs Khan, and instantly he’s reminded of his childhood with his father, played by Jackie Shroff. In another scene, he imagines himself marrying Katrina Kaif.
While the actor is not much of a dancer, he can be seen dancing pretty much than usual in Turpeya. In the song, he is joined by his fellow naval men and Nora Fatehi who stuns with her belly dancing moves. The song echoes of homecoming and with Vishal & Shekhar joining forces with Sukhwinder Singh, you can expect nothing less than a powerhouse musical delight like Turpeya.
Take a look!
So far, songs like Slow Motion, Zinda, Aithey Aa and Chashni have been released from the film. The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, and is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Katrina stepped in as the female lead of the film after Priyanka Chopra abruptly exited the project. Apart from her, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Aasif Sheikh, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni also feature in supporting roles.
Now, with Bharat’s latest song Turpeya, the actor brings forth his new avatar as an officer in uniform. Dancing on a foreign land, Khan can be seen reminiscing and imagining his life with his loved ones. In one of the scenes, a young kid comes and hugs Khan, and instantly he’s reminded of his childhood with his father, played by Jackie Shroff. In another scene, he imagines himself marrying Katrina Kaif.
While the actor is not much of a dancer, he can be seen dancing pretty much than usual in Turpeya. In the song, he is joined by his fellow naval men and Nora Fatehi who stuns with her belly dancing moves. The song echoes of homecoming and with Vishal & Shekhar joining forces with Sukhwinder Singh, you can expect nothing less than a powerhouse musical delight like Turpeya.
Take a look!
So far, songs like Slow Motion, Zinda, Aithey Aa and Chashni have been released from the film. The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, and is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Katrina stepped in as the female lead of the film after Priyanka Chopra abruptly exited the project. Apart from her, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Aasif Sheikh, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni also feature in supporting roles.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Tarantino Create Perfect Drama
- Shah Rukh Khan is Related to Arjun Kapoor’s New Film India's Most Wanted, Here’s How
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results