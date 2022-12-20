In Bigg Boss Kannada 9, 5 Finalists Write About Their BB House Journey

Despite all the controversy it stirs up, Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has been dominating the TRPs since it premiered. It is hosted by well-known actor Kichcha Sudeep. The show has become a byword for arguments between competitors, insults directed at one another, etc. The audience is currently anticipating future episodes with interest. And now, season 9 has its five finalists — Aryavardhan Guruji, Rupesh Ranjanna, Roopesh Shetty, Amulya Gowda, and Deepika Das.

Except for Deepika Das, every other contestant has been in the house since it premiered. Deepika Das entered as a wildcard contestant. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will give a special task to the contestants. These five finalists have to write their Bigg Boss journey in a secret letter without mentioning their names. Rupesh Shetty got teary-eyed when he recalled his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

After that, a box was set up outside the confession room, where contestants submitted their letters. On an eventful night, Bigg Boss decorated the garden area for the contestants to show their journey in the house so far with both good and bad memories. Apart from the letter task, Arun Sagar was evicted from the house.

