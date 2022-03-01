In Birthday Post, Mrinal Kulkarni Indicates Son Virajas to Marry Shivani Rangole in 2022

Actor-filmmaker Mrinal Kulkarni has extended birthday wishes to her son and actor Virajas Kulkarni in a heart-warming Facebook post. Mrinal, best known for her role as an angel in the popular Hindi TV serial Son Pari, has wished success to her son. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mrinal indicated that actor Virajas will be getting married this year and his first film as director will also hit the theatres in 2022.

Mrinal has shared three pictures of Virajas to extend birthday greetings. She has made the Facebook post in the Marathi language.

“Dear Virajas, For many years we have been waiting for your birthday in 2022. You have started the shooting of your first directorial film. Now from this birthday, there will be many beautiful changes in your life. There will be marriage, responsibility will also increase. We are assured that you will always work with confidence and diligence. We appreciate your hardwork. Best wishes to you for this important year of your life,” Mrinal said in her Facebook post.

In the comment section of the Facebook post of Mrinal, Virajas was wished by Marathi cinema lovers. Virajas has been dating Marathi actor Shivani Rangole for the last three years. They will be getting married this year.

In 2020, Virajas worked in a television show Majha Hoshil Na in which he shared the screen with actor Gautami Deshpande. He was born on February 28, 1992, in Pune, Maharashtra. He celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday. He celebrated his birthday with his friends as he was away from his family members.

Virajas did a diploma course in acting and filmmaking from Whistling Woods International Institute in 2015. He made his acting debut with the film Hostel Days in 2018.

