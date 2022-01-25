In Black Outfit, Ankita Lokhande Performs to 'Ang Laga De', Fans in Awe of her

Television diva Ankita Lokhande is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares her videos and photos on social media. Now, Ankita has shared on Instagram a video wherein she has shown her graceful moves on the song Ang Laga De from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer Ramleela. Fans are going gaga over Ankita’s exquisite display of sensuous moves on the song.

While sharing this video, She has also described herself as a fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ankita has come up with a spell-binding performance on this song. In the video, Ankita can be seen wearing a black outfit. She is seen dancing like Deepika with a smoke-filled diya in her hand. Sharing this video on Instagram, She wrote, “Anga laga le. Always a fan of Mr Bhansali."

It has been more than a month since the marriage of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple seems to be enjoying the nuptial bliss. The couple has celebrated Christmas, New Year, and festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti together for the first time after marriage. Ankita has also shown glimpses of these festival celebrations to her fans on social media.

Ankita shared this unseen photo with Vicky Jain:

Earlier, Ankita had shared an old picture wherein the two are seen in casual dress. Ankita Lokhande was wearing a blue T-shirt and her hair was loose in the photo. Vicky Jain was dressed in a printed yellow sleeveless T-shirt. “From friends to forever," Ankita captioned the photo on Instagram. Both Ankita and Vicky can be seen smiling ear to ear in the photo.

From friends to life partners:

In December last year, Ankita and Vicky married in a small ceremony at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel. The couple’s relatives and industry friends were in attendance during the event. Ankita wore a golden lehenga for the wedding, while Vicky wore a golden-white sherwani to match the bride. They were dating for more than two years before they got married.

