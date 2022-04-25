In Blue Blazer, White Bralette Top, Sonalee Kulkarni's Stunning Avatar

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni’s latest photoshoot pictures have become a subject of discussion, for all the good reasons, among her fans. The actor looked stunning in a blue blazer. In the photoshoot, Sonalee is wearing her outfit from Armour Bespoke and Redhindia.

She wore a beautiful blue blazer and a white bralette top along with a black skirt. She completed her outfit with a pair of black boots and sunglasses. She chose nude makeup and open hair to complete her look. In the pictures, she is standing and posing for the camera. Her fans commented, “Beautiful as always, God bless you,” “Nice picture mam” and others followed the trend. The photos were loved by her fans.

Sonalee has always impressed her fans with her captivating looks. Only a few days ago, she shared a few photos on social media in which she is wearing a sleeveless off white crop top with a v neckline and a pair of denim. In the picture, she is standing in front of a table and posing for the camera. She is looking gorgeous in the photos. Her fans went crazy after the pictures. The post received 43,000 likes on Instagram.

Sonalee is quite active on social media and has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram.

Sonalee made her debut in 2007 in the Marathi comedy film Bakula Namedo Ghotale. The film stars Bharat Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Vijay Chavan and Kushal Badrike. For this film, she received the Zee Gaurav Puraskar award for best actress.

Sonalee has made her OTT debut this year with the web series Bestseller. This series was released on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a novelist who is facing writer’s block and meets a budding writer. Desperate, he decides to use her story for his next novel.

At the same time, a film assistant is planning something vicious to destroy him and his close ones. In this series, she featured along with Mithun Chakroborty, Shruti Hassan, Satyajeet Dubey and Gauahar Khan. The web series was rated 6 stars by IMDB.

