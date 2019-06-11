English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Bollywood, I Didn’t Want to Repeat the Mistakes I Made in South Cinema by Choosing Fancy Films, Says Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu admitted in an interview that she went onto to do films that "didn’t make sense to her" because "she didn’t have a sense of cinema."
Taapsee Pannu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Taapsee Pannu has been the leading lady of many films in Bollywood that had a substantial scope for performance and less of antics and typical Bollywood masala. Barring Judwaa 2, Taapsee has largely focused on and can be seen in indie films that can't be categorised as mainstream, for the choice of subject or the lack of stars. Taapsee has earned a niche for herself in doing films such as Pink, Naam Shabana, Manmarziyaan, Mulk, Badla among others.
Her latest venture is a never-seen-before suspense thriller based around gaming. Titled Game Over, Taapsee features in the film as a gamer who is haunted by some otherworldly presence in her apartment, or in her mind (unclear at the moment). Game Over arrives in theaters on June 14, and in the lead up to the film's release Taapsee shared how her journey towards success has been riddled with problems and how she emerged triumphant at the end of it all.
Before entering Bollywood, Taapsee did her fair share of films in South India. Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam (2010) and Tamil film Aadukalam (2011) received good response at the box office and established her in the eyes of the film going community. She admits that she went onto to do films that "didn’t make sense to her" because "she didn’t have a sense of cinema."
In an exclusive interview with DNA, she said, "I made mistakes by choosing the kind of movies that didn’t make sense to me as I didn’t have a sense of cinema. I listened to people telling me this is what actresses do and realised it’s not working for me. There were back-to-back flops and I was considered bad luck."
She added, "I was blamed for the fate of even those films in which I had only three songs and five scenes. So, I thought if that’s the case, I might as well choose the projects that I want to do. So, from five-six movies a year in both Telugu and Tamil, I reduced it to one."
She also admitted that once she entered Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor (2013), she patiently waited for the best roles because she did not want to repeat the mistakes she made down South by choosing only "fancy films."
Game Over is directed by Ashwin Saravanan and is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, also releasing in Hindi on June 14.
