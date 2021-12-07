In BTS ARMY's Reimagination of Ishqbaaaz, Jimin Is Shivaay, V Is Om and Jungkook Is Rudra

The fandom of iconic K-pop group, BTS is unmatched. The Grammy-nominated boyband’s music has transcended boundaries and earned a loyal fanbase worldwide. Fans of the septet call themselves ARMY and are often found trending their beloved idols. As the seven members of their group launch their Instagram handles amid record breaking follower count, ARMY back in India has come up with a special edit.

Known as one of the most ardent fan bases in the world, ARMY is nifty. With a dash of some desi gusto, they have surprisingly visualised and remixed the boys of the iconic septet with main characters of an Indian television series. After an epic crossover featuring Ranveer Singh, desi BTS fans have reimagined three members of the band- Jimin, Kim Tae-hyung aka V and Jungkook as the three brothers of the daily soap, Ishqbaaz.

Jimin becomes Shivaay Singh Oberoi, V takes over as Omkara and finally the fitness freak Rudra is donned by Jungkook. The video also reimagined other members - J-Hope as Tej, Suga as Svetlana, RM as Shakti and Jin is seen as Pinky.

The remix was shared by Desi Bangtan TV YouTube channel.

Ishqbaaaz that aired in 2016 was one of the popular television shows. Nakuul Mehta played Shivaay, Kunal Jaisingh was seen as Omkara and Leenesh Mattoo characterised Rudra in the main roles. The story revolved around their love stories with their respective partners essayed by Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava. Viewers loved the show for the bond between the three Oberoi brothers and on-screen chemistry between the romantic pairs. In 2018, the show aired a new season, Ishqbaaz: Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahaani with a generation leap. It featured Nakuul Mehta and Niti Taylor.

The superhit daily soap last aired in 2019 on Star Plus. The cast of the show marked the fifth anniversary of Ishqbaaz this year. All episodes of Ishqbaaz are currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.