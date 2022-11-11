In Candid Chat, Abishek Ambareesh Talks About His Next Three Films

Abishek Ambareesh, the son of legendary actor M.H. Ambareesh and yesteryear actress Sumalatha, entered showbiz with the film Amar. Amar tanked at the box office but Abishek has decided to move on with new ventures. Currently, he has bagged three important projects — Bad Manners, Kali and a tentatively titled film AA04. In a candid chat with News 18 Kannada Digital, Abishek opened up about these films and the box themes behind these movies.

Abishek first talked about his upcoming movie Bad Manners directed by Suri. He expressed happiness that the teaser of this film has received a thumping response from the audience. Abishek said that he will entertain his fans with a different character. He said that the shooting of Bad Manners is currently in its last leg and will end soon. According to reports, the making of Bad Manners has been underway for a very long time. However, it was delayed due to the Covid 19 restrictions.



Abishek also talked about his future projects after the shooting of Bad Manners ends. He revealed that he currently has the film Kaali directed by S. Krishna in the pipeline. Abhishek unveiled a poster of Kaali of late M.H. Ambareesh’s birth anniversary. He captioned the poster, “New beginnings, need all your love and blessings.”According to reports, Kaali will be a fictional love story between a Kananda boy and a Tamil girl. Krishna has used the real-life incident of the Kaveri riots which happened in the 1990s as Kaali’s background.

In addition to these films, Abishek also feels pumped up about his film AA04 directed by S. Mahesh. In the first look of this movie, Abishek donned a gritty and bloodied look which piqued the interest of the audience.

Abishek looked every bit charismatic, clad in a metal body suit and armoury. He looks geared up to take up this difficult role. According to reports, AA04 comprises some real-life historical preferences.



Abishek’s look was loved by fans.

