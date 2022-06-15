In Chamarajpet Constituency, A Layout Named After Sandalwood Star Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode last year after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in the gym. The sudden death of the 46-year-old left his family and fans in a state of shock. It has been more than seven months since the demise of the Kannada superstar but his fans haven’t been able to come to terms with the fact that their hero is no more.

Since Puneeth’s death, people from all walks of life have sought to pay tribute to the actor. Recently, a layout in the Chamrajpet constituency was named after Puneeth Rajkumar. B Zameer Ahmed Khan, the MLA of the Chamarajpet constituency, spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the layout. Khan recalled his association with Puneeth and had kind words to say about the actor. The MLA praised Puneeth’s simplicity and humanitarian values.

Last week, Puneeth’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar shared a touching video of a fan paying tribute to the late actor. In the video, a fan of Puneeth can be seen carrying a mesmerising idol of the actor on his head. “Thanks for giving this position to Appu in a special way,” Raghavendra wrote, sharing the video.

ಅಪ್ಪುವಿಗೆ ಈ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸ್ಥಾನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು.

Puneeth made his debut with the film, Appu. Therefore, Puneeth was affectionately called ‘Appu’ by his fans. Recently, actress Rakshitha Prem shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on the occasion of the film’s 20th anniversary.

Last week, a statue of Puneeth Rajkumar was unveiled by Raghavendra in Hospet, Karnataka. Puneeth’s wife, Ashwini, also graced the event unveiling ceremony of the statue. The entire event was very overwhelming for thousands of fans.

On March 17, a special song titled Mahaanubhaava was released on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Vijay Prakash and Shankar Mahadevan have sung the song.

