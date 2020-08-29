In Cryptic Post, Kriti Sanon Says 'You Can't Throw Sh** All Around and Wonder Why Your Life Stinks'

Actress Kriti Sanon, who has been sharing words of wisdom on social media of late, has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, alongside the screenshot of an audiobook application, in which she is listening to author Rhonda Byrne's 2006 self-help book "The Secret".

Sharing the picture of the same, Kriti wrote, "THINK, BELIEVE, MANIFEST. I believe in energy. The thoughts you think & the words you speak determine what you receive... If you let out negativity and frustration, it might calm you for that moment, but you’d never eventually be at peace... In other words, you can’t throw sh** all around and wonder why your life stinks... So think positive and be kind because the energy you emit will bounce back at you ultimately. Make sure you emit what you would like to receive. Some call it the law of attraction. Some call it Karma."

Earlier, Kriti Sanon joined the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR, initiated by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, as she held prayer observation on two months of the death of her former co-star. Kriti, who was close to Sushant and also worked with him in Raabta, took to Twitter to share a picture of her standing with folded hands in front of Lord Ganesha. She accompanied the post with a hashtag #PrayersforSSR.

Its always a good time to pray..🙏🏻Sending out Prayers and Positivity💛May the truth shine soon☀️ This independence day, lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right.#happyindependenceday #PrayersForSSR #LoveBeforeHate pic.twitter.com/mxC2oOKW0n — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 15, 2020

The actress had been supporting for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and earlier this week welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that the investigating agency would probe the case.

"Last 2 months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court's order to let the CBI investigate Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating and let the CBI do their work now," she wrote.

"I pray that the truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure," Kriti had shared on Instagram Story.

"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! It's high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput," added the actress, who worked with Sushant in the 2017 movie Raabta.