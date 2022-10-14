CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Cuddalore, Rajinikanth-Starrer Jailer Set Flooded By Fans; What Happened Next
In Cuddalore, Rajinikanth-Starrer Jailer Set Flooded By Fans; What Happened Next

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 13:12 IST

Chennai, India

The shooting started in the Ajayanatham Palam area located on the Thenpennai River on the Cuddalore-Puduwai border.

A large number of Cuddalore and Puducherry fans arrived at the location, but police and bouncers intervened and stopped them from entering the area.

Superstar Rajnikanth will next be seen in the movie Jailer. The crew has started shooting the second phase in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. When it was Rajini’s time to shoot, a large crowd invaded the location to see the Padayappa star live.

Jailer is being produced under the banner of Sun Pictures and is helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar. He has previously directed movies like Beast, Doctor and Kolamavu Kokila. The Superstar has raised all expectations with the film’s announcement after his previous film Annathe did not work at the box office.

October 14, 2022
