In Cuddalore, Rajinikanth-Starrer Jailer Set Flooded By Fans; What Happened Next

Superstar Rajnikanth will next be seen in the movie Jailer. The crew has started shooting the second phase in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. When it was Rajini’s time to shoot, a large crowd invaded the location to see the Padayappa star live.
Jailer is being produced under the banner of Sun Pictures and is helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar. He has previously directed movies like Beast, Doctor and Kolamavu Kokila. The Superstar has raised all expectations with the film’s announcement after his previous film Annathe did not work at the box office.
Top showsha video