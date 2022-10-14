In Cuddalore, Rajinikanth-Starrer Jailer Set Flooded By Fans; What Happened Next

Superstar Rajnikanth will next be seen in the movie Jailer. The crew has started shooting the second phase in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. When it was Rajini’s time to shoot, a large crowd invaded the location to see the Padayappa star live.

Jailer is being produced under the banner of Sun Pictures and is helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar. He has previously directed movies like Beast, Doctor and Kolamavu Kokila. The Superstar has raised all expectations with the film’s announcement after his previous film Annathe did not work at the box office.

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thalaivar walking style <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jailer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Jailer</a> 🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩<a href="https://t.co/yNgovaOF8G" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/yNgovaOF8G</a></p> <p>— JazPass (@UtdHub3) <a href="https://twitter.com/UtdHub3/status/1580537614687313920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">October 13, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>Locals shared footage of Thalaiva in the middle of the shoot. He was also seen greeting the locals as he got into his car and drove off.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thalaivar Superstar <a href="https://twitter.com/rajinikanth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@rajinikanth</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jailer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Jailer</a> shooting today at Cuddalore 💜 <a href="https://t.co/QnkVjUOhmX" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/QnkVjUOhmX</a></p> <p>— Ⓜ️🅰️N🅾️ (@rajini_mano) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajini_mano/status/1580550961411796992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">October 13, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>Jailer stars Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Shivaarajkumar, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander will be giving the music and Kalanidhi Maran is the producer. The stunts are being composed by action director Siva Kumar (who goes by the name of Stun Shiva). The movie is written and directed by Nelson.</p> <p>Read all the <a href="https://www.news18.com/movies/"><b>Latest Movies News</b></a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here</p>