In Diwali Clash With Annaatthe, Enemy Producer Miffed Over Less Screens

After a prolonged lull at the box office due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Diwali is expected to bring movie lovers back to the cinema in big numbers. While Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is expected rule the theaters in northern and western India, cinemas down south will witness a clash of superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Vishal-Arya’s Enemy. While both Tamil movies are action-packed, the makers of Enemy are complaining that it is not a fair contest by any stretch.

Vinod Kumar, who is one of the producers of Enemy, has complained that Annaatthe has occupied most of the theaters, leaving almost nothing for his action thriller directed by Anand Shankar. Annattthe is reportedly releasing in 900 of the available 1100 screens, and Enemy will have just 100 screens left as the other 100 are reserved for Hollywood biggie Eternals.

A purported audio clip of Vinod complaining to the Producers’ Council over the issue is doing the rounds of the internet. “Despite getting a good offer from Hotstar, I’m releasing my film in theaters. It’s impossible to release a superstar film on 900 screens. All I need is 250 screens, hope my association helps me. There shouldn’t be any monopoly here,” TV and movie reviewing website Binged quoted Vinod as saying.

#Enemy Producer Audio. 😐Looks like they don't have minimal theaters to release the movie.Sun Pictures ku against ah iruku..🥶(Got in whatsapp)@vinod_offl bro it's really your voice message or fake one?

The producer further said, “Even if a big film gets all screens across the state, it wouldn’t run to packed houses and might end up becoming a disaster. So when another film gets decent screens, both films would benefit and will make the industry look healthy.”

Vinod asserted that he will “certainly fight” against monopoly and biases irrespective of the names involved.

The producer also retweeted a post which hoped for an “equally grand release” of Enemy alongside Rajinikanth’s Annatthe.

We most definitely need a minimum of two movies for Diwali. Hoping for an equally grand release for #EnemyDeepavali #Enemy Live And Let Live!!

Enemy and Annaatthe are scheduled to release on November 4, Thursday.

