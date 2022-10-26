In Diwali Pics, Shalini Ajith And Her Brother-Sister Duo Are Sibling Goals

Photos of Ajith’s wife Shalini celebrating Diwali with her siblings have gone viral on the internet. In the photos, Shalini dressed in a pink saree can be seen posing for the camera with her younger sister Shamlee and brother Richard Rishi.

On Monday, to celebrate Diwali, Ajith was spotted dining at a star hotel with his wife, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law. Other than photos shared by fans, Shamlee also posted some of the snaps on her Instagram story section.

Top showsha video

From the dinner, a photo of Ajith and Shalini posing with a fan has also surfaced. The actor can be seen in a black ensemble.

Very few know, but in the 80s and 90s, Shalini ruled the South Indian film industry as a child artist and also played lead roles in several films.

She started her career as a child actor at the age of 3 in the Malayalam movie Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku (1983) for which she also won the Kerala State Award for Best Child Artiste.

In her acting career, the actress appeared in over 90 films in languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, and other South Indian languages.

She is known for memorable films in Tamil such as Osai, Pillai Nila, Bandham, and Nilave Malare. In her hey days, she shared screen space with top stars of the time like R Madhavan in Alaipayuthey. She appeared opposite Vijay in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and Kannukkul Nilavu and with Prashanth in Piriyadha Varam Vendum.

Shalini and Ajith fell in love during the shoot of Amarkalam directed by Saran. After the release of the film, the couple got married on April 24, 2000, and are proud parents of daughter Anoushka Ajith and son Aadvik Ajith.

After marrying the Tamil actor, Shalini decided to leave the film industry and focus on her married life.

Read all the Latest Movies News here