In Drushyam 2, Venkatesh's Family Travelled in RTC Bus, VC Sajjanar Shares Video

VC Sajjanar has been taking creative initiatives to pave the way for the company’s success since he took over as Telangana RTC MD. He’s made several decisions that benefit both the travellers and the organisation. Sajjanar’s initiatives include accepting digital payments on buses, paying employees on the same day, and bringing cargo services closer to the people. Not just that, he made the bus services at Sankranthi affordable, making it a preferred option for customers.

Sajjanar is very active on social media and loves to solve his passengers’ problems. He recently responded to a tweet from a young woman in the middle of the night and solved her issue, and his efforts were praised by the netizens.

Sajjanar had also tweeted many movie clippings to promote the company. He has shared many movie clips about cybercrime as well. However, in his most recent tweet, Sajjanar used a clipping from the movie Drushyam 2, in which Rambabu, aka Venkatesh, travels on the bus with his family. Sajjanar captioned the tweet, “If you travel on an RTC bus with your family, your journey will be enjoyable."

Netizens have responded positively to the tweet. The tweet has garnered over 1,000 likes and over 100 retweets. “Sir, your thoughts are amazing," one person said in response to the tweet. “Thank you Sajjanar sir, we have no worries about the journey as there is Telangana State Road Service," commented another.

VC Sajjanar is an IPS officer who was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Telangana and is presently serving as the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

