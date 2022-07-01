In Eeramana Rojave, Parthi To Save Kavya Amid Clashes; Watch Promo

Vijay TV’s show Eeramana Rojave, which stars Draviyam and Pavithra Janani in lead roles, is all set to give their fans the much-needed drama in the show. The makers have planned some action. The chemistry and love between the two is something that fans were missing.

As part of the latest track, Kavya will be heading to Bengaluru for her examination. Suddenly, the bus she travels in gets caught in the riot, and then without sharing who but yes, someone special will save the life of Kavya. Someone special will even fight for her, but because of the riot, she will faint.

Then later, the two will continue their journey and arrive at the destination. The promo for the show is out. Let’s have a look at it.

Fainted Kavya in the jeep won’t know who has done all this for her. That someone special is none other than Parthi. Parthi and Kavya are now coming closer and understanding each other. Once Parthi and Kavya had tense relations, but time heals everything.

Fans can expect some sweet memories between the two. The show Eeramana Rojave stars Draviyam, Swathi Konde, Gabriella Charlton, and Siddharth Kumaran as lead characters.

