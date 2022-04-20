In Emotional Video, Tamil Actor Preetha Asks Everyone To Pray For Her Mother

Tamil actor Preetha, who is known for hosting popular shows like Cinema Karam Coffee and Sunday Samayal, has shared an emotional video on Instagram wherein she has asked her followers to pray for her mother, who has been unwell for quite some time now.

Preetha asked everyone to pray for her mother. She said that her mom slipped and fell in the morning and now she can’t speak and her hand and foot are paralysed. Preetha further added that her mother has had surgery twice and it is said that this happened while her treatment was still underway.

“Hi, my insta family. I know I have been missing in action for quite some time now. It’s because my mother has been unwell and I have been in and out of hospitals for the last many months. I request all those people who see this post to pray for my mother’s good health. Raaghav, Dhanissha and I will be grateful,” Preetha wrote in the caption.

Preetha’s friends from the industry and fans left encouraging comments for her. They wished her mother a speedy recovery.

“Oh my god Preetha, will pray for her. Be strong and brave for her,” wrote actor Poornima Bhagyaraj.

“Prayers for her speedy recovery ma. Om Sai Ram.. stay strong,” commented actor Kaniha.

“Stay strong dearie, she will recover soon. Will pray for her. This should pass.. God bless her,” read one of the comments by a fan.

For the unversed, Preetha married her TV co-star Raaghav. The couple has a daughter named Tanisha. Preetha and Raaghav have together starred in a couple of films too. Yai! Nee Romba Azhaga Irukey! which was released in 2002, featured Preetha and Raaghav. The husband-wife duo was also seen in the 2003 film Dumm Dumm Dumm.

