In Energy Drink Commercial, Akshay Kumar, Adah Sharma Take Selfie With Gorilla

A new energy drink commercial featuring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Adah Sharma is out, but it’s making waves for another reason — a gorilla. Yes, the two actors, in the commercial, are seen clicking a selfie with the gorilla, who, too, enjoys the moment.

Sharing the video of the energy drink ad on his Instagram profile, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Electrify everyday moments with #StingEnergy." The 48-second video has already received over 2 million likes and hundreds of comments from Akshay and Adah fans.

In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen buying an energy drink when he feels the ground trembling owing to the arrival of a giant gorilla. After that, Adah Sharma comes to Akshay and requests him to click a selfie with the gorilla. Akshay sips the energy drink and carries Adah in his arms to the terrace of a building, where they take a selfie with the gorilla.

The gorilla, too, joins them with a smile and poses for a picture making a victory sign. When the fans of Akshay Kumar watched this ad, they found the gorilla very funny, and it reminded them of the gorilla that was there in Hera Pheri 2. And then they suggested Akshay Kumar include him in the cast of the next instalment of Hera Pheri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for Oh My God 2. Apart from that, he is working on Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Selfie. He has already completed the shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu.

