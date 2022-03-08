In Facebook Post, Mahesh Tilekar Praises Jhund But Targets Marathi Industry

Nagraj Manjule’s movie Jhund has received a lot of appreciation from veterans such as Jitendra Joshi, Subodh Bhave, director Kedar Shinde, Siddharth Jadhav and Hemangi Kavi. However, amid all this, producer-director Mahesh Tilekar has posted a Facebook post wherein he has targetted Marathi artists.

Mahesh Tilekar has praised Jhund, but also accused the Marathi film industry of being unfair towards outsiders. He said that the Marathi film industry never gives any importance to newcomers, be it a director or an actor.

Carrying on with his Facebook rant, he said that he goes and watches every Marathi film, but he has seen newly-released films by amateur directors not garnering enough attention.

He questioned why the ‘gang’ of actors and directors didn’t promote the movies of directors or actors who were not from their gang or clique. His post seemed to be coming from a place of rage and disappointment and complained of groupism in the Marathi entertainment industry.

Tilekar, who often voices his opinion on various issues related to film and politics, didn’t mince his words while pouring out his grievances. He has also accused celebrities of not doing enough for Marathi cinema despite putting up Instagram posts for Marathi Language Day.

At the end of the long post, there is a disclaimer, apparently intended at soothing any feathers that might have been ruffled. “My opinion is not about all the actors in the film industry at all," he said.

