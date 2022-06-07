In First Teaser Of Telugu Film Spy, Nikhil Looks Slick And Stylish

Another Telugu pan-India movie is on its way to wowing us with its grandeur. High Octane action sequences on snowy mountains with picturesque locations are what one may expect of the upcoming movie Spy, which had its first glimpse released on Tuesday.

Spy is promising young hero Nikhil Siddhartha’s first multilingual film, as well as popular editor Garry BH’s debut directorial venture. The film’s shoot is moving quite quickly, and it is being bankrolled by K Raja Shekhar Reddy’s production company, ED Entrainments.

A teaser has been released by the makers, introducing Nikhil as a spy. The protagonist walks across the snowy mountains with a transmitter in hand, eventually discovering a weapon-laden stronghold. Equipped with arms, Nikhil gets into the action as he rides a bike and shoots the enemies.

Nikhil looks slick, stylish and dashing in the action-packed video that sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer which will release across five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe for Dussehra this year.

Aryan Rajesh, who will have an important role in Spy, is making a comeback after a long sabbatical. Iswarya Menon plays the female lead, while Sanya Thakur will also appear in a key role.

A team of experts is handling different crafts for this big-budget film that is being made with high technical standards. The camera department is being handled by Keiko Nakahara, a well-known Bollywood cinematographer, and Julian Amaru Estrada, a well-known Hollywood DOP.

Robert Leanne, a stunt director from Hollywood, is in charge of the action sequences. Producer K Raja Shekhar Reddy also wrote the screenplay for this film, which is billed as an action-packed spy thriller, with Sricharan Pakala providing the soundtracks. Julian Amaru Estrada is in charge of the camera, while Arjun Surisetty is in charge of the art department.

