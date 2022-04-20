'In for Musical Broadway': Mouni Roy Spends a Day With Asha Bhosle on DID Little Masters

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy, who is also a judge on the reality show DID Little Masters, shared a picture on her Instagram with the veteran singer Asha Bhosle. They remembered legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier this year. This episode will air on television on April 23.

Posting the picture, she wrote, “Yesterday was a dream come true meeting & spending the day with you on DID sets Asha Ji. It was a musical day filled with your unbelievable voice, stories, learnings, yearnings, remembering our nightingale Lata Ji, she’ll live in us forever; we love you both so much.”

Further, she added, “Can’t wait for you guys to watch the Saturday episode. you are in for a musical on broadway with the evergreen songs we all have loved forever.” This post of her’s received more than 2,80,000 likes in just 23 hours.

Later Mouni posted a teaser of this episode wherein the contestants paid tribute to Asha Bhosle and legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s sisterhood. “Get ready for a historic evening because every moment is going to be very beautiful and unforgettable,” Mouni captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



The audience is very excited about this episode, and the teaser received a lot of love and appreciation. In just 17 hours, the videos have crossed more than 170,000 views on Instagram.

On January 8, Lata Mangeshkar was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Her health deteriorated after showing some signs of improvement. She died on February 6.

Speaking of Mouni, she made her dream Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Since then, she’s featured alongside John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) and Rajkummar Rao in Made in China. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra in her kitty.

When Brahmastra’s release was postponed to 2022, she said, “It’s Ayan’s baby. It’s a beautiful piece of art and he wants the experience of watching the film for the audience to be very special. So, such a film should not happen in a rush.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.