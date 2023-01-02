In Germany, Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathaan's Record-Breaking Advance Ticket Sales

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has been embroiled in one controversy or another since its first single Besharam Rang came out. A section of people objected to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the song, saying it hurt religious sentiments.

Besides, Pathaan has also run into some trouble with the censor board that asked the team to make some changes and submit a revised copy. While it looks like the fate of the film is uncertain in India, it is a completely different scenario abroad.

The bookings for Pathaan opened in Germany on December 28 and the figures are record-breaking. Reportedly, the first-day show of Pathaan is now housefull almost a month before its release. Seven theatres in Berlin, Essen, Dammtor, Harburg, Hannover, Munich, and Offenbach are anticipating record crowds. Reportedly, a Twitter user also claimed that not a single ticket is available for Pathaan in Canada before February as all are sold out.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a hiatus of four years and we get to see him in an action avatar after a very long time. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars John Abraham and has cameo appearances from Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan from the Tiger and War franchises respectively.

The movie releases on January 25 and while the booking response has been overwhelming in countries abroad, it remains to be seen how well it fares in India once bookings open in the first quarter of the month.

