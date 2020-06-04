In Graphs: Bollywood And Hollywood Projects Delayed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreakand then lockdown in several countries forced many Hindi and English films to reschedule their release dates. After it was confirmed that James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed by seven months and will now release in November 2020, which also looks dicey, there are reports that Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been changing locations due to coronavirus scare.

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Takht, whose principal photography was to begin in March, has also not gone on the floors yet.

Bollywood has come to a grinding halt, with film production and theatres shut nationwide, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 40-day lockdown to curb the virus, which has infected 31,000 people and killed more than 1,000 in India.

About 9,500 theatres are shut, and business at multiplexes and single-screen cinemas is unlikely to bounce back for weeks or even months, as infection fears linger and discretionary spending plunges.

Big budget Hollywood films like Black Widow spin-off and other Marvel films will also see delays as the shooting guidelines are not in place in totality.

